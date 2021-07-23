Congress must raise the debt ceiling or face “extraordinary measures,” according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Congress on Friday that if the debt ceiling isn’t raised or extended by Aug. 2, her agency will have to take “exceptional actions.”

Yellen urged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to raise the federal debt ceiling as quickly as possible or face “irreparable harm to the US economy and the livelihoods of all Americans,” according to her letter.

The debt ceiling does not affect government spending directly, but it does impose a limit on the amount of debt the government can take on.

To avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, the Treasury frequently employs “exceptional measures.” Until now, the US has never defaulted on its debt.

However, recent history has shown that approaching it too closely can lead to pandemonium. According to CNBC, the failure of House Republicans to pass a debt ceiling raise in 2011 resulted in a reduction of the US sovereign credit rating, which shook global markets.

“Even the threat of not meeting such obligations has had negative consequences in the past, including the nation’s only credit rating drop in history in 2011,” Yellen wrote to Pelosi. “This is why no President or Treasury Secretary from either party has ever supported the idea of the US defaulting on any of its obligations.”

A national debt default could upend trillions of dollars in worldwide commerce and financial assets in the United States, precipitating a financial crisis.

On Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki stated, “We certainly anticipate Congress to act in a bipartisan manner, as they did three times under the previous administration to lift the debt limit.”