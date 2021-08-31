Condoms To Cola: Champagne Cops Pop The Cork On Identity Theft

Perfumers, soda makers, and even condom manufacturers who want to add sparkle to their products by labeling them “Champagne” rapidly learn that using the name of the world’s most renowned bubbly in vain is perilous.

The powerful CIVC organisation, which represents the famed eastern French region’s 16,200 producers and 360 brands, keeps track of anyone who uses the Champagne label elsewhere in the world.

The label can only be used for sparkling wine made in their carefully designated portion of the country, according to legislation in France, the EU, and elsewhere.

Roxane de Varine-Bohan, one of five lawyers at the Interprofessional Committee of Champagne Wine (CIVC) in charge of brand protection, remarked, “It’s the price of glory.”

Over the years, the agency has scoured the globe for samples of Champagne-related products.

The organisation, which is supported by the French government and increasingly by international authorities, handles roughly 1,000 cases in 80 countries each year.

In June, Russia turned the tables on France by adopting a law stating that only Russian sparkling wine can be named “Champagne,” while French Champagne must be labeled “sparkling wine.”

According to CIVC director Charles Goemaere, three French cabinet ministers have written to their Russian colleagues, requesting a suspension of the new law.

In June, customs officials in the northern French port of Le Havre seized 750 bottles of cola drink labeled “Couronne Fruit Champagne” that a Parisian restaurant had ordered from Haiti.

While looking for the drink’s maker, the CIVC plans to file a civil claim against the drink’s distributor.

Varine-Bohan stated, “Our goal is not to obtain damages, but to prohibit the use of the Champagne label for this product that is sold throughout the French Caribbean and South America.”

Around 120 countries recognize the Champagne name as copyrighted, including China, which Goemaere claims “protects it quite well.”

Others, he claimed, such as the United States, Russia, Belarus, and Haiti, are still refusing to play ball.

“But,” he added, “we’ll get there.”

Champagne was first designated as a protected indication of origin in 1936.

However, a group of Champagne farmers secured a court order prohibiting Touraine growers in central France from using the label as early as 1843.

The majority of the time, the hunt for criminals is conducted quietly, but there are high-profile incidents, such as when the Yves Saint Laurent fashion house was forced to change the name of its “Champagne.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.