Concerns over the recovery of Delta fans cause Asian markets to fall.

The impact of the fast-spreading Delta Covid variant on the global recovery fanned concerns that the prognosis might not be as sunny as initially predicted on Tuesday, with Asian markets falling and oil holding much of the previous day’s losses.

While corporate results continue to surprise, trader optimism has been dented by a succession of below-forecast readings from the world’s largest economies, notably the United States and China, both of which are key growth drivers.

At the same time, long-standing fears that inflation will continue to rise for months are fueling speculation that central banks will be forced to taper their ultra-loose monetary policies to prevent prices from spiraling out of control, removing a major pillar of the stock market’s more than year-long rally.

“I don’t think the market is as concerned about Delta as it is about how it affects inflation,” Spotlight Asset Group’s Shana Sissel told Bloomberg Television. “The longer Delta is stretched over the world, the more supply chain problems will occur.”

The yield on 10-year US Treasuries, a crucial barometer of growth forecasts, dipped below 1.2 percent, indicating that markets are becoming increasingly concerned about the outlook. This came after US GDP fell short of estimates, and factory activity growth slowed.

Meanwhile, uncertainty remains in Hong Kong and Shanghai as a result of China’s assault on the tech, private education, and real estate sectors, raising fears that officials would pursue other businesses. The change has had a minor impact on other markets, particularly in the tech sector.

Asian traders were given a tepid start from Wall Street after Monday’s rise, with all three major indices finishing in negative territory.

Losses were led by Hong Kong, which fell 1%, and internet giant Tencent, which fell 8%, extending its losing streak to roughly 20% since China began its crackdown just over a week ago. The news that the municipal administration would relax travel restrictions, potentially boosting the economy, was welcomed with a shrug.

Also in the red were Tokyo, Shanghai, Singapore, Seoul, and Manila.

Afterpay, a purchase-now, pay-later startup founded by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, rose more than 10% – after soaring over 20% Monday – after Square, a US digital payments platform led by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, said it would buy it for $29 billion.

Wellington, Taipei, and Jakarta have all gained ground.

Oil prices rose a smidgeon, but only slightly, after losing more than 3% on Monday as a result of the reimposition. Brief News from Washington Newsday.