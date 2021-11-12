Concerns are growing about a threat to shut down a leading Russian human rights organization.

Concerns grew Friday over Russian prosecutors’ decision to shut down the main human rights organization Memorial, with the presidential council raising the alarm and campaigners warning that its liquidation would be a “devastating blow” to civil society.

Memorial announced on Thursday that it had received notice from Russia’s highest court that prosecutors had filed a demand to liquidate the organization due to repeated violations of “foreign agent” regulations.

In a new salvo, Moscow prosecutors stated on Friday that they were considering shutting down Memorial’s Human Rights Centre for claimed “repeated” constitutional violations and apparent support of “terrorism and extremism.”

The pressure on Memorial comes as Russia embarks on an unprecedented crackdown on the opposition and independent media, with Russia’s senior opposition figure, Alexei Navalny, being imprisoned earlier this year.

Memorial has been in the crosshairs of Russian authorities for years, having been founded in 1989 by rights activists including renowned scientist and Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov.

The organization, which has been mentioned as a possible Nobel Peace Prize recipient but has never won, works to preserve historical memory in Russia and to combat human rights violations.

The request to close Memorial was unreasonable and “not proportionate” with the violations, according to the presidential rights council, which normally follows the Kremlin’s lead.

In a statement, the council said it “considers the right to association to be a very essential principle” and that “forcing the dissolution of the oldest public organization to be an extreme action.”

The statement said, “The council is following the situation with worry, holding consultations, and will take actions to resolve the situation around Memorial.”

Marija Pejcinovic Buric, the secretary general of the Council of Europe, encouraged Russian prosecutors to reconsider, saying that closing Memorial “would strike a further catastrophic blow to civil society, which is a fundamental cornerstone of any democracy.”

The revelation was “troubling,” according to German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who praised the group’s “courageous, relentless work” in the interests of the Russian people.

In 2015, the government included the Memorial Human Rights Centre to its list of “foreign agents.” The human rights organization’s international section was added a year later.

The label, which has implications of treachery and espionage from the Soviet era, requires individuals or organizations to identify their financial sources and to designate all of their publications, including social media posts, with a tag or face fines.

As “absurd,” Memorial dismissed charges that it was breaking Russian law or justifying terrorism and extremism. On November 23, a preliminary hearing in the case of the Moscow prosecutors will be held.

