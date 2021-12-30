Concerns are being raised about’snow guns’ that are spewing man-made Beijing Olympics snow.

The Beijing Winter Olympics have bright yellow turbines lining the slopes, blasting out the artificial snow required for the Games to take place.

Since the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York, man-made snow has been employed to varied degrees.

However, because the Beijing Games are taking place in one of China’s driest regions, they will rely almost entirely on artificial snow.

With only five weeks until the Games begin, organizers are racing to cover the pistes in high-quality snow, a large and complex task that opponents argue is unsustainable in terms of the environment.

To maximize production, the venues use automated snow-making devices that monitor air temperature and humidity.

About 300 turbines, known as “snow guns,” are fed by local reservoirs and combine water with compressed air before blasting the droplets into the air to make snow.

Workers then utilize “snowcats,” which are truck-like devices that dump snow onto the pistes and shape jumps and twists.

Venues must verify that the snow meets strict depth, hardness, and consistency requirements.

“Maintaining uniform snow quality is our toughest difficulty,” Li Xin, deputy chief of mountain operations at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing, some 80 kilometers (50 miles) from Beijing, said.

He told a press conference at the site that variations in the snow-making process “may cause snow quality to be too firm in some spots and too soft in others, which might be problematic for the competitors.”

The dazzling white spots contrast sharply with the brown mountains of Yanqing, which receive little natural snowfall.

Zhangjiakou and Yanqing, the Games zones holding alpine skiing and snowboarding, among other outdoor events, “would rely fully on artificial snow,” according to an IOC evaluation report.

In 2020, a scientific study will be published. Due to intense agricultural irrigation, rising urbanization, and a dry climate, Nature cautioned that groundwater depletion in northern China was a “serious concern” and among the highest in the world.

According to academics, this has resulted in water shortages for millions of Beijing residents, and the situation is set to deteriorate in the future.

The snow-makers are powered by renewable energy, according to Winter Olympics organizers, and will not harm mountain ecosystems, while the water they use will be returned to local reservoirs when the snow melts in the spring.

According to Florian Hajzeri, China general manager for TechnoAlpin, the Italian business that supplies the machinery, the automated processes eliminate the type of human error that can lead to waste.

Artificial snow is being used by resorts all over the world.