Concerns about inflation in the United States have caused Asian markets to fall.

On Wednesday, Asian markets were generally lower after a surprising jump in US inflation fueled investor fears about the Federal Reserve’s policy trajectory.

They were inspired by Wall Street, as stocks fell to new lows after statistics revealed the largest increase in US inflation in more than a decade.

The consumer price index (CPI) increased by 5.4 percent in the 12 months ending in June, a higher rate than projected and the most since August 2008.

The Federal Reserve has frequently stated that sharp increases in consumer prices are only temporary, but markets will be watching closely for comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who will testify before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday.

Powell will almost certainly have to justify the Fed’s vow to keep giving support to the US economy until significant progress has been made in decreasing unemployment and keeping inflation over 2%.

“The discussion centers on where inflation will settle when things normalize in about a year — will it be north of 2% or south of 2%?” According to Bloomberg Television, Jimmy Chang, chief investment officer at Rockefeller & Co., expects Powell to sound “quite dovish.”

Following the release of the inflation statistics, all three major US indices fell, with the Dow dropping 0.3 percent.

Tokyo was down 0.2 percent, Hong Kong was down 0.6 percent, and Shanghai was down 0.9 percent as Asian markets followed Wall Street’s lead.

Despite news that the city will be in virus lockdown for at least another two weeks as it fights to manage a fast-spreading epidemic of the Delta coronavirus type, Seoul was down 0.3 percent and Sydney was up 0.2 percent.

“The key question for the Fed and markets in general is whether the sustained rise in inflation seen in recent months is still likely to be transitory, or will it be more persistent, necessitating an earlier normalization of Fed policy,” National Australia Bank senior economist Tapas Strickland wrote in a note.

Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices fell 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, in Asian trade.

The International Energy Agency cautioned on Tuesday that prices would likely stay volatile until the OPEC+ countries reached an agreement to increase output.

Last month, demand soared as rising immunization rates supported strong economic development, but the IEA warned that Covid-19 poses a potential danger to oil demand growth in the short to medium term.

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is down 0.2 percent. Brief News from Washington Newsday.