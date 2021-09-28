Concerns about China’s housing bubble are fueled by Evergrande.

A government crackdown on China’s massive real estate market has pushed one of the country’s largest developers to the brink of bankruptcy, and analysts fear the impact will lead to the bursting of a bubble that has been building for more than two decades.

The property sector in China has been a vital aspect of the economy, since Beijing’s promise to raise people’s living standards translated into new homes, which fueled tremendous building.

Hundreds of millions of Chinese middle-class people regard real estate as a valuable family asset and a status symbol.

After important market reforms in 1998 that increased the private market from employer-designated dwellings, China’s housing industry took off, resulting in a dazzling building boom fueled by rapid urbanisation and wealth accumulation.

However, as prices rose, Beijing became concerned about wealth disparity and the possibility of societal unrest.

According to services provider E-House China, the average apartment price was 9.2 times disposable income last year, pricing many out of the market.

Fears of financial instability have also arisen as a result of highly indebted developers.

Last year, Beijing implemented “three red lines” metrics to curb debt ratios and increased inspection of vital funds acquired through pre-sale deposits.

According to Dinny McMahon of consultancy Trivium, the goal was to “lower the risk of the riskiest.”

He continued, “The intention was that this would be a mechanism to drive the most hazardous developers to reduce their debt levels.”

“And for those who were less risky, it provided them room to expand.”

Evergrande, founded by Xu Jiayin in 1996, is in the forefront of this rapid expansion, with a presence in 280 towns and an empire that encompasses mineral water, wealth goods, and even a football team.

It is now one of China’s major developers, but it is drowning in more than $300 billion in liabilities as it navigates the country’s new restrictions.

All eyes are on Beijing’s handling of the issue, which has so far kept silent, despite persisting concerns about consumer confidence and a sagging property market.

“What begins as a problem affecting only Evergrande today could spread to include other relatively weak producers tomorrow,” McMahon noted.

Analysts say the three red lines illustrate Beijing’s long-term goal of restructuring the property market, but Evergrande’s massive debts may force the government’s hand to bail out the sector.

Evergrande is the most indebted among China’s private homebuilders, having massive liabilities and a wide range of business interests.

There have, however, been at least two. Brief News from Washington Newsday.