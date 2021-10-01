Complimenting competitors can help companies boost their reputation and sales, according to a new study.

According to a new study, there is a “useful, albeit surprising” option for firms to improve their connection with their customers: they simply need to focus on their competition.

It may seem counterintuitive, but according to the authors of a new study published in the Journal of Marketing, complimenting competitors is really beneficial to companies.

On “brand-to-brand praise,” the research team conducted studies in the field, the lab, and online.

According to a news release from Duke University, one of the trials looked at how two alternative tweets might effect consumers.

The participants were shown a bogus Kit Kat tweet thanking Twix on achieving “54 years in the business” in one message.

The phony message said, “Even we can admit That Twix are tasty,” whereas a control group received a tweet from Kit Kat that was just promoting its own product.

When compared to the control group, those who saw the bogus tweet were 34 percent more likely to purchase a Kit Kat. Furthermore, despite the fact that the competitor applauded it, this did not enhance Twix sales, according to Duke University.

According to the study, brand-to-brand appreciation enhances “perceptions of brand warmth.”

In a news release, research co-author Keisha Cutright of Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business stated, “You don’t want to waste your media expenditures talking about the competitors, but there are occasions when it makes sense to say something positive, and at the same time, communicate who you are as a brand.” “That messaging conveys that they are a friendly, caring brand that you can trust, implying that they will similarly be sensitive and warm to their customers.”

Indeed, the positive effects were more “significant” for organizations that were not exactly “warm and fuzzy,” according to Duke University, which also noted that the “most skeptical consumers” were even more likely to have “the biggest positive response” to companies that complimented their competitors.

The researchers said, “Consumers have grown increasingly distrustful of companies, leaving managers in desperate hunt for innovative methods to connect.” “According to the authors, focusing on one’s connections with competitors is a valuable, albeit unconventional, approach for brands to accomplish so.”

According to Cutright, the “secret” is sincerity, as “constantly” complimenting one’s competition may sound fake to customers.