Colombia’s President is requesting the release of 180 soldiers who were kidnapped by Coca Growers.

Colombian President Ivan Duque urged coca producers to release 180 soldiers kidnapped during an anti-narcotics operation on Thursday, threatening retaliation if they don’t.

The troops were captured on Tuesday while demolishing cocaine-producing plants near the Venezuelan border.

Farmers fighting the demolition of the illicit plantations they rely on for a living “kidnapped” six platoons under General Omar Sepulveda’s command in the municipality of Tibu in the northeast.

Farmers armed with sticks and machetes surrounded the soldiers, according to Sepulveda.

The troops are being detained at a school in a rural area.

A group of soldiers in camouflage garb and equipped with guns are seen huddled together in a video provided to AFP by the military, with locals keeping an eye on them.

“They’re fine, and they’re armed,” Duque told reporters. “They didn’t want to get into a fight, and I respect their professionalism.” Duque, on the other hand, said that actions like the farmers’ “cannot continue in our country… It is a kidnapping, and if there isn’t a rapid release, it will be treated as a kidnapping by all authorities.” The coca growers’ spokesman, named only as “Junior,” told W Radio that they were willing to discuss the troops’ release.

Farmers believed the government had not followed through on a pledge to help them replace coca leaf plantations with lawful crops, he added, so the troops were abducted in protest.

Colombia’s human rights ombudsman announced on Twitter that a delegation would travel to Tibu to try to secure the troops’ release.

According to UN data, Tibu is located in the Catatumbo region, which is notorious for having the world’s largest area of drug cultivation, with over 40,000 hectares (99,000 acres) of coca plantations.

Along the long and porous border with Venezuela, holdouts from the defunct FARC rebel group, members of the active National Liberation Army (ELN), and other armed gangs compete over drug trafficking income.

Since a 2016 peace agreement disarmed the FARC and ceased most conflict, the country has been facing its most dangerous period.

Duque, who has been in power since 2018, has stepped up attempts to combat the drug trade, with military destroying coca crops, which are the only source of income for thousands of peasants and migrant workers.

There are a lot of clashes with coca producers.

Colombia continues to be the world’s greatest cocaine exporter, with a new high of 1,010 tons in 2020, and the United States is the world’s largest cocaine user.

