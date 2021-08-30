Colombia’s Illicit Cocaine Economy Benefits Communities

Peasants, migrants, and women carrying newborns toil in the coca fields in the mountains and forests of southwestern Colombia, despite the dangers posed by rebels and drug traffickers – and despite the government’s anti-drug effort.

These plantations are known as “San Coca” – Saint Coca – because of the residents’ dedication to farming the plant that produces the active element in cocaine, as well as their appreciation of the benefits it brings despite the hazards.

Despite efforts by successive governments in Bogota to fight the trafficking, Colombia remains the world’s leading producer of the addictive stimulant.

“Coca (plantations) were born as a response to institutional neglect… and have allowed everyone in these places to attain a minimum of dignity,” Azael Cabrera, the leader of Agropatia, a group that represents 12 rural communities and townships, stated.

“Ignore the state; it doesn’t exist here.”

“We don’t regard ourselves as belonging to this State,” says community leader Reinaldo Bolanos, “as for the State, either we don’t exist or we are a burden.”

Until the historic 2016 peace accord between the government and the Marxist rebels, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) were virtually in command of Cauca for decades.

The combatants were supposed to leave the area under disarmament plans, and the peasants expected the state to fill the hole, but it never happened.

As a result, dissident rebels who had opted out of the peace pact returned three years later, armed with new weapons but the same philosophy.

The peasants were left susceptible due to a lack of state presence and support, and they turned to coca cultivation after losing other crops such as yuca, corn, coffee, and sugar cane.

As a result, the “coca economy” arose: a web of operations centered on the cultivation and processing of coca leaves, which are then used to produce cocaine, with rebels acting as go-betweens between farmers and traffickers.

Locals can eat because of the job, but there’s a catch: the government doesn’t distinguish between coca growers and drug traffickers.

Despite authorities’ 50-year fight against the drug trade, the white powder continues to flow freely into the US and Europe.

Despite millions of dollars in anti-narcotics aid from the US, ten Colombian governments failed to make a dent in the illegal trade during that time.

Guerrillas have taken control of Cauca once more, this time as members of the dissident Carlos Patino Front. Brief News from Washington Newsday.