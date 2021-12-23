Colombia’s Forgotten Alcatraz: Gorgona Island Prison

When a presidential candidate proposed sending corrupt politicians to Colombia’s notorious former island jail of Gorgona at the end of October, it brought back memories.

The threat was dismissed, but it sparked interest in a little-known period of Colombian history that could be compared to Alcatraz or Robben Island.

This 26-square-kilometer island, 55 kilometers (34 miles) off Colombia’s Pacific coast, was a terrible location where political prisoners and dangerous criminals were taken to serve out their sentences, sometimes to death, until 1984.

Prisoners were left to endure their destiny at the hands of the island’s harsh guards or vicious fellow detainees, far from prying eyes, among many species of venemous snakes.

In a poem, one former convict penned, “Damned be this place.”

Only a few crumbling jail walls remain now on an island that attracts a limited amount of eco-tourism, primarily for scuba diving and exploring the island’s extraordinary biodiversity.

The only way to get to Gorgona is by boat, which takes two hours from the coastal village of Guapi, which is concealed within the mangroves.

Gorgona is a damp, jungle-covered island with frequent rain and waterways abounding with dolphins and whales.

It was discovered by Spanish conquistadors in 1526, after they lost 87 men to venemous snake bites within a few months after arrival.

Medusa, a gorgon in Greek mythology whose hair was formed of snakes and who could turn humans to stone by staring into their eyes, was thus named after her.

Before transferring into private hands, it was a pirate hideout. It was taken over by the Colombian government in the 1960s to construct the prison.

Corazon de Jesus Aguino, 35, a park technician and local celebrity, remarked, “There are many legends about Gorgona.”

“The majority of them are unprovable,” he continued. “What is certain is that it was a place of severe torture and punishments.” More than a thousand inmates passed through the prison, including murderers and rapists, as well as political detainees from La Violencia, Colombia’s 10-year civil war between the ruling conservative party and the liberals from 1948 to 1958.

“The prison was created in the style of Nazi concentration camps,” De Jesus Aguino claimed.

Several dormitory courtyards, each with its own “corridor of doom” leading to the disciplinary area.

“Sometimes visitors have extremely bad thoughts,” De Jesus Aguino continued.

A lone dormitory has withstood being engulfed by the jungle’s growing hum of insects.

Prisoners slept in wooden bunk beds with no mattresses, frequently straight on the boards. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.