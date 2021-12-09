Colombia’s Amazon is a Peace Victim.

An gigantic century-old tree is cut by an electric saw in the heart of a protected national park in just a few minutes. The massive falls to the ground, sending shockwaves through the Colombian Amazon.

A 40-year-old man with a scarf around his face is the executioner. The crime’s goal: to plant coca, which is used to create cocaine, which is many people’s sole means of living in Colombia’s southern Guaviare region.

“We do it out of necessity,” the guy said on condition of anonymity to AFP because logging and growing coca in the Serrania de La Macarena national park are both illegal.

“If we don’t, we’ll be without food.”

Surprisingly, the 2016 peace agreement in Colombia that ended nearly six decades of civil strife has harmed the Amazon.

Land grabbers came into areas that were once no-go zones after FARC fighters disarmed and left the forest cover, chopping down trees and farming in this protected area known for its unique biodiversity.

Since 2016, 925,000 hectares of Colombian forest have been devastated, an area roughly the size of Cyprus, according to government data.

Land thieves went in with hired men armed with chainsaws and machetes when the guerillas fled, carving out big swaths of land for themselves and constructing fences out of the felled trees’ wood.

According to AFP, one local claimed to have deforested nearly 200 hectares before abandoning the project due to fear of prosecution. He was compensated by an unknown boss.

He told AFP, “I was able to take down a hectare a day.”

An aerial view of the devastation in Guaviare shows ever-expanding stretches of newly cleared land, crops, pastures, and cow herds amid dwindling tree cover.

Cutting down trees in the protected reserve, or encouraging others to do so, can result in a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

Anti-deforestation actions are carried out by the government, although the territory is huge, inaccessible, and difficult to regulate. Authorities have apprehended 96 persons in raids since the beginning of 2019.

Deforestation is largely caused by livestock herding.

According to the Foundation for Conservation and Sustainable Development, the livestock herd rose by 60% from 2016 to 2019 in the so-called “Amazon deforestation arc,” which spans the central provinces of Meta, Guaviare, Caqueta, and Putumayo (FCDS).

In addition, there has been a recent surge of illicit land tilling, with ever-expanding maize, banana, and rice crops in what was previously virgin forest.

"The worst deforestation began around five years ago here," said the community.