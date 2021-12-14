Colombian Explosions Kill Two Cops and a Suspected Assailant.

Authorities announced on Tuesday that two police officers and a suspected assailant died in bomb blasts at an airport in northern Colombia, which the government blamed on terrorism.

According to authorities, the accused assailant was able to get entry to the runaway at the Camilo Daza International Airport in Cucuta, close to the Venezuelan border.

A first explosion occurred there, spreading the body parts of the suspected bomber.

“Later, after surveying the area, our explosive experts discovered a suitcase” that exploded, killing two cops, according to Cucuta police head Colonel Giovanni Madarriaga.

David Reyes and William Bareno were the two de-mining experts that died, according to the defense ministry.

Defense Minister Diego Molano called it a “terrorist” strike and speculated that Colombian rebels based in Venezuela may have orchestrated it.

“We reject and denounce this terrorist crime,” Molano added, “which tries, as always, to destabilize” the country.

It was the state’s fifth attack in the Venezuelan border region this year.

Shots were fired at a helicopter carrying President Ivan Duque near Cucuta airport in June.

In the same month, a car bomb exploded at a military base, injuring 44 people, and 14 more were hurt in an explosives attack on a police station in Cucuta in August.

In September, five soldiers were killed and six others were injured in an ambush on a convoy in the adjacent Arauca district.

National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels and dissident guerrillas from Colombia’s disarmed former Revolutionary Armed Forces (FARC) operate in the area, according to Molano.

Colombia is facing its worst outbreak of violence since the 2016 peace agreement, which ended a half-century of conflict between the FARC and the government by allowing the former rebels to join a communist political party.

Armed criminal factions are vying for control of the lucrative drug trafficking trade in the region.

According to the defense ministry, the Norte De Santander department, whose capital is Cucuta, has 40,000 hectares of illegal coca crops.

Coca is the key element in cocaine, and Colombia is the world’s greatest producer, according to the ministry, and these plantations are “the main source that causes violence” in the region.

More than 13,000 security personnel are stationed in the region to “neutralize and demolish these criminal gangs,” according to Molano.

Molano told Caracol TV that these groups “frequently organize, finance, and develop their attacks from Venezuelan turf and tragically look to conduct them in Colombian territory.”

The aeronautical authority was formed after the first explosion.