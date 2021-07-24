Colombian authorities have approved the export of dried cannabis flowers.

Colombia approved the export of dried cannabis flowers for use in medical items on Friday, as well as the production of commodities such as textiles and food incorporating the plant.

President Ivan Duque signed a proclamation eliminating “the ban on the export of dried flower” in an event held at Clever Leaves, one of the 18 multinationals growing medicinal cannabis in Colombia, in a bold embrace of a developing worldwide market.

Colombia is “becoming a key player in the worldwide cannabis market,” according to Duque.

Colombia, the world’s leading cocaine producer and a big cannabis grower, approved medical marijuana cultivation in 2016.

Until today, however, only extracts of the plant were authorized to be exported, not the blooms.

Authorities were concerned that allowing the flowers to be exported would allow them to be diverted to the criminal side of the industry.

Canamonte, a cannabis growing firm, stated in a letter to Duque on July 14 that a law prohibiting the export of flowers impeded farmers from “accessing the largest and most profitable market segment of the medical cannabis industry.”

According to Duque, flowers, which concentrate the plant’s medical and hallucinogenic components, “may comprise 53 percent of this industry globally.”

The new license also permits the production of “non-psychoactive derivatives” from the plant.

“We aren’t just in the pharmaceutical business anymore. The president stated, “We are expanding the room to do much more in cosmetics… food and beverages, and even textiles.”

Canamonte’s head of horticulture, Fabian Currea, told AFP that lifting the export ban “allows us to explore new markets” and take advantage of the plant’s low production costs in Colombia.

According to Currea, the rule also “assists in controlling the informal market for counterfeit products” based on marijuana, which has seen a recent growth in Colombia.

According to the government, the medical cannabis sector might be worth $64 billion by 2024.

Uruguay, Ecuador, and Peru are among the countries in the region that have allowed marijuana production for medicinal purposes.