Colombian Army: After a strike, an ELN rebel commander dies of injuries.

According to Colombia’s defense minister, a prominent rebel commander from the ELN, the country’s last active guerrilla group, died Tuesday from injuries incurred in a military bombardment two weeks ago.

According to Diego Molano, the leader, who went by the moniker “Fabian” but whose real name is Ogli Angel Padilla Romero, was the target of a bombing in the northwestern department of Choco on September 18.

“He was discovered wounded under some bushes yesterday (Monday). He was “very close to the bombing site,” according to Molano, who also stated that the militant died “this morning” in a Cali hospital.

After discovering his things among the remains of seven other militants murdered, authorities thought the commander was in the attacked camp.

In Choco, one of the ELN’s strongholds, Fabian was the leader of the group’s “Western War Front.”

Fabian was “the author of several killings, kidnappings,” and “a drug trafficking ringleader” who was responsible for the displacement of thousands of people, according to the minister.

During the major anti-government riots that shook the country between April and June this year, he allegedly financed attacks on security officers and acts of vandalism, which left dozens dead, according to the authorities.

ELN — the so-called National Liberation Army – has been blamed by the government for many attacks on security troops in recent weeks.

After the biggest rebel group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, signed a peace pact in 2016, the group is the last active guerrilla organization operating in Colombia.

The ELN has approximately 2,300 combatants and a large support network in urban areas.