Colombia is preparing to extradite drug lord “Otoniel” to the United States.

Colombia’s government said Sunday that it is working to extradite “Otoniel,” the country’s most sought drug trafficker, to the United States, a day after he was apprehended in a huge jungle operation.

In an interview with the daily El Tiempo, Defense Minister Diego Molano said, “There is an extradition order against Otoniel, and this extradition order… is still in progress.”

“This is the route for all those who conduct global crimes,” Molano subsequently told reporters, adding that the so-called Gulf Clan, Colombia’s largest drug trafficking group, commanded by Otoniel, was responsible for roughly 30% of the country’s cocaine exports.

According to the army, the 50-year-old drug boss, whose true name is Dairo Antonio Usuga, was apprehended Saturday in northwest Colombia’s deep forest by 700 uniformed operatives backed by 18 helicopters.

The US has offered a $5 million reward for information leading to the arrest of Otoniel, one of Colombia’s most wanted persons.

“This is the most serious strike against drug trafficking in our nation this century,” President Ivan Duque said on Saturday, adding that the arrest was “only equal to the fall of Pablo Escobar,” Colombia’s legendary drug lord.

From a military camp in the country’s northwest, Duque declared, “We are going for more, we are going for success against all high-value targets.”

Other armed groups, including as the Popular Liberation Army (EPL) and rebels who walked away from the 2016 peace accord with the FARC guerillas, are accused by the government of profiting from drug trafficking.

Otoniel joined the EPL, a Marxist guerrilla group that demobilized in 1991, after growing up in a destitute home. According to the independent think tank Indepaz, he eventually became the leader of the Gulf Clan, which had a force of 1,600 men and a presence in nearly 300 communities across the country.

Otoniel has 128 outstanding arrest warrants in Colombia for drug trafficking and juvenile recruiting, among other offences.

“He assassinated more than 200 security personnel… Many soldiers have been harmed as a result of this murderer and his associates “According to Duque.

Otoniel preyed on youngsters as well, “intimidating and extorting families in order to take their girls’ virginity,” according to the president.

Colombia has killed or captured countless drug lords over the course of five decades of a US-backed drug war, including kingpin Pablo Escobar, who was shot by security agents in 1993.

However, Colombia remains the world’s major producer of cocaine, with the United States as its largest client.