Colombia is found liable for the rape and torture of a journalist by a court.

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights found on Monday that Colombia bears “responsibility” for the kidnapping, rapping, and torture of a female journalist by paramilitaries in 2000.

According to a statement made by the Organization of American States (OAS) judicial branch in San Jose, Costa Rica, the Colombian state was guilty of “failed to investigate the threats that had been received by” journalist Jineth Bedoya, who was at the time researching a criminal network.

The state had “violated the rights to judicial guarantees, judicial protection, and equality before the law due to a lack of thoroughness in conducting investigations,” according to the court.

Jineth Bedoya, aged 47, was working for the newspaper El Espectador when she was kidnapped by a squad of paramilitaries in front of Bogota’s La Modelo prison on May 25, 2000.

They tormented and raped her for sixteen hours before abandoning her on the side of a highway, naked.

She was abducted while investigating a weapons smuggling operation at the prison.

She named state agents, including a “influential” police general, at the court hearing.

On Monday, the Court found that the activities “could not have been carried out without the State’s approval and assistance, or at the very least with its tolerance.”

The same court had previously ordered the Colombian government to protect the journalist’s and her mother’s safety “immediately” after they were both threatened. At the time, the Colombian government apologised to the journalist.

The paramilitaries, some of whom have since been convicted, were members of far-right militias in Colombia that fought left-wing insurgents until they were demobilized in 2006.

On Twitter, Bedoya expressed his delight with the court’s decision.

“October 18, 2021 will go down in history as the day when a struggle that began with a single crime culminated in the vindication of the rights of thousands of women who have been victims of sexual violence and of women journalists who dedicate a part of their lives to their work,” wrote Bedoya, who was awarded the UNESCO World Press Freedom Prize in 2020.

Colombian President Ivan Duque, a conservative, said on Twitter that “accepts the decision wholeheartedly.

“Bedoya” should have never been kidnapped and tortured in the first place “Added he.

The Press Freedom Foundation (FLIP) applauded the “honorable” ruling for a woman who “had relentlessly pursued justice for over two decades.”