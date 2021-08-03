Colombia Announces Cocaine Seizure Of 116 Tons

Colombia announced Tuesday that it has recovered 116 tons of cocaine in coordinated military operations with Latin American and European countries.

Authorities claimed the drugs were seized between May 15 and June 30 in air and land operations as well as in the Caribbean, Pacific, and Atlantic oceans.

539 persons of various nationalities were detained, along with 69 vessels, three semi-submersible submarines, and five aircraft.

President Ivan Duque stated, “The coordinated, multilateral struggle symbolized by Operation Orion, Phase Seven, arises from the capacity of all countries to recognize that by working together, we can be more effective in combating drug trafficking.”

Colombia and 38 other countries from the Americas and Europe took part in Operation Orion, which began in 2018.

Among the countries that sent troops were Germany, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Spain, France, the Netherlands, Panama, Paraguay, and Peru.

Colombia, ahead of Peru and Bolivia, is the world’s leading producer of cocaine derived from the coca leaf.

Colombia has 143,000 hectares of illegal coca plantations last year, according to the UN, with the capacity to produce 1,228 metric tons of cocaine.

Duque, who has been in power since 2018, has made combating drug trafficking a top priority, announcing a target to reduce coca crops by half by 2023, from a high of 171,000 hectares in 2017.

According to a recent United Nations assessment, approximately half of Colombia’s coca cultivation will be in protected areas like national parks or indigenous reserves by 2020.

Much of it was discovered near the tense Venezuelan border, where armed groups and drug traffickers operate.

Colombian cocaine is mostly consumed in the United States, which is a major supporter of the drug war.