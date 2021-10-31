Collaboration is sparked by a new social impact media platform.

Social media can be compared to a toolbox containing a variety of tools, each with its own primary use. Social media, like all instruments, can be used for good or evil, as weapons or even as addictive substances.

While many individuals use social media platforms for entertainment or to connect with friends, more people are discovering the various ways that this game-changing innovation may be used to improve the world. One of the most important advantages of social media is that it allows users to completely circumvent central planning agencies and go straight from ideas to solutions.

The development of social media has already reshaped the landscape for corporations and organizations, as well as job seekers and potential social cause funders. Today, 80 to 90 percent of millennials and Generation Z want to work for or invest in firms that share their values.

Several businesses have developed in recent years that employ technology to not just make money, but also to improve the future. Social impact platforms are the fastest growing social company category in recent years, according to a survey done by the nongovernmental group Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN). According to GIIN, the global impact investing market has already reached $715 billion in its infancy.

ImpactWayv is one such initiative, founded by a collection of thought leaders and doers from the business, nonprofit, and technology sectors. Their goal was to establish a platform that would bring together businesses, charities, and individuals to promote, learn about, and maybe engage in social action, dialogues, and initiatives that would result in positive change.

Dan Rubino, CEO and Co-Founder of ImpactWayv, observed that the major social networks, “despite their immense potential in the area,” did not prioritize generating social good. The ImpactWayv app was created when the team realized that a social media platform might connect the world’s 200 million enterprises and 10 million organizations with people in ways that would make “doing good” goals easier to attain.

The ImpactWayv platform, which is currently available as an iPhone app, serves as a platform for corporations to display their social good efforts and activities, as well as NGOs to showcase their missions and recruit supporters. Individual scans utilize this data to make informed decisions about social donating, socially good projects, and the firms they work with.