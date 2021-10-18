Colin Powell is a war hero and a historian who has been haunted by Iraq.

Colin Powell, the son of Jamaican immigrants who became a US military hero and the first Black secretary of state, died on Monday of Covid-19 complications after making the case for war in Iraq in 2003. He was 84 years old when he died.

The retired four-star general and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff earned a reputation as a man of honor who remained above the political fray, making him a valuable asset in the halls of power.

When George W. Bush announced Powell’s candidacy as Secretary of State in 2000, he said, “General Powell is an American hero, an American exemplar, and a wonderful American narrative.”

“Colin Powell exhibits… traits that will make him a wonderful spokesman of all the people of this country in his directness of speech, his towering integrity, his deep appreciation for our democracy, and his soldier’s sense of duty and honor.”

But it was difficult for him to forget his infamous February 2003 statement to the United Nations Security Council about the claimed presence of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, which was ultimately revealed to be untrue.

“It’s a blemish on my record… and it’ll always be there. It was excruciatingly uncomfortable. It’s excruciating right now “Powell stated in an interview with ABC News in 2005.

Powell was born in Harlem on April 5, 1937, and his “American Journey,” as his autobiography is titled, began in New York, where he grew up and received a degree in geology.

He was also a member of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) in college, and after graduating in June 1958, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the United States Army and assigned to West Germany.

Powell served in Vietnam twice, once as one of President John F. Kennedy’s hundreds of military advisors in 1962-63 and again in 1968-69 to investigate the My Lai atrocity.

He was awarded the Purple Heart, but he was criticized for the tone of his investigation into the hundreds of deaths at My Lai, which appeared to reject any allegations of misconduct.

“I was sent to a battalion that was in charge of My Lai. I arrived after My Lai had occurred “In 2004, he informed Larry King in an interview.

“So, in battle, these kinds of heinous acts occur from time to time, yet they are still to be despised.”

He quickly progressed through the ranks in Washington, eventually reaching the top of.