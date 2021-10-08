Coinbase, take note: Robinhood now offers phone support.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) has taken a significant step in addressing the customer service issue that has harmed the credibility of next-generation trading platforms. On Tuesday, it launched round-the-clock phone service, which is standard for clients of traditional brokers and major banks but unusual in the crypto trading world.

“We believe that providing 24/7 phone assistance is a critical step toward increasing the reliability, accessibility, and understanding of our service and the financial markets,” Robinhood writes in a blog post announcing the change.

Within the Robinhood app, users will be able to request a live call. It claims to be the first major crypto platform to offer 24/7 phone help, a move that is expected to put Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on notice, given the largest cryptocurrency trading exchange’s rising safety and support issues.

Coinbase’s business has exploded in tandem with the rise in popularity of bitcoin, but there are growing pains when users’ accounts face issues. Last month, a scathing CNBC report exposed how hackers were hacking into Coinbase user accounts and wiping their digital money clean.

The platform, which has over 68 million verified members and 8.8 million retail monthly transacting users, has had very few issues. Financial services firms are constantly dealing with fraud and account access issues, but the threats aren’t as great outside of the crypto space.

If you need to freeze or reinstate accounts, or reverse false charges, you can contact traditional banks right away. In crypto, the stakes are higher because hackers can instantaneously drain an account into a digital wallet with no way of recovering it. To add insult to injury, most crypto-trading sites’ customer service is infamously awful. When Robinhood claims to be the first big crypto platform to provide round-the-clock live phone service, it’s implying that there are flaws everywhere else.

Although Coinbase allows customers to freeze their accounts from within the app, it’s typically a matter of closing the stable door after the horse has escaped. For the automatic feature to work, the user must have access to the account, which isn’t always the case when hackers attack the castle.

Customer assistance for most crypto platforms is difficult to come by. There is no number to dial that is toll-free. Trouble tickets sometimes be unanswered for days at a time. This lack of reactivity, in addition to currency volatility, will pose a risk until Coinbase and other platforms improve their support infrastructure.