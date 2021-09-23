Coca farmers in Peru are caught between drug cartels and starvation.

Angelica Lapa mourns the death of her 19-year-old son in an impoverished community in Peru’s greatest coca-growing region, assassinated four months ago by leftover Shining Path insurgents who maintain a grip of dread over the neglected region.

Armed men assaulted the remote village of San Miguel del Ene, which has a population of 300, and attacked two bars, killing 16 people. Four of them were minors.

Luis Fernando, Lapa’s son, was one among the casualties.

“My son was sweet and gentle. “His passing was really terrible for us,” the 67-year-old said as she sobbed on her little farm, where she makes a living producing primarily coca — the leaf used to create cocaine.

The plant is highly sought for by drug traffickers who, according to the authorities, collaborate with Shining Path guerrillas — a conflict of interests that puts the population in continual danger.

This wasn’t the first time Lapa’s loved ones had been slaughtered by Shining Path, her hands battered by years of labor in the earth and sun.

She lost relatives, uncles, and grandparents to Maoist militants trying to topple the government in Peru in the 1980s, during the height of the country’s conflict.

She told AFP that “the government should send the army to put pressure on those who have killed so many innocent people” after so much misery.

Lima, the European Union, and the United States have all designated Shining Path as a terrorist group.

The government attributed the May 23 attack on the Shining Path’s final active cell of militants.

The attackers had left flyers telling the villagers, who live in precarious wood and brick homes in extreme poverty, not to vote for Keiko Fujimori, a presidential contender at the time who has since been defeated by her rival Pedro Castillo.

The vast majority of Shining Path commanders were incarcerated after the movement was militarily defeated in the 1990s, and the movement has fallen to just over 200 fighters led by renegade commander Victor Quispe Palomino or “Comrade Jose.”

Though the Shining Path’s original commanders do not acknowledge these warriors as members, they are active in the remote, hilly valley created by the Apurimac, Ene, and Mantaro rivers.

Abimael Guzman, the creator of the Shining Path, died on September 11 at the age of 86 while serving a life sentence in a maximum security jail.

San Miguel del Ene's sixteen deaths are the most recent in a long list of tens of thousands of individuals killed in the country's two-decade-long internal strife.