Coca-Cola introduces a new flavor for its Coca-Cola Zero Sugar beverage.

Coca-Cola has modified the flavor of their Coca-Cola Zero-Sugar soft drink, which has aroused questions among those who remember “The Cola Wars” of the 1980s.

“Deliver an even more famous Coke taste,” the Atlanta-based company stated. Coca-Cola has increased its efforts to attract Gen Z consumers with this initiative.

In a statement, Rafael Prandini, North America’s Coca-Cola category lead, said, “Recognizing that tastes and preferences are always evolving, we’re focused on continuous improvement to give fans the best-tasting Coca-Cola they want—with zero sugar or calories—offered in the most iconic packaging and powered by some of our most creative, consumer-centric marketing yet.”

Some people on Twitter are concerned that the flavor will be too “watered down” or that they will simply switch to Dr. Pepper’s zero sugar beverage.

That’s helpful to know. At the very least, we have @drpepper sugar-free here. That’s what I’m going to do now. I assumed they were messing things up. pic.twitter.com/Y1SCBfhLDv

In late July, the new Coke Zero-Sugar will be available in retailers.

The announcement states, “The new recipe—which optimizes existing Coca-Cola Zero Sugar flavors and ingredients—starts hitting stores this month in the United States, with full nationwide distribution in the United States and Canada beginning in August with full distribution in September.”

