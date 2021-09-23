Coaches’ Questions for the Wallabies Contact Advice for New World Rugby.

On Thursday, Wallabies coach Dave Rennie questioned new World Rugby guidance limiting the amount of full-contact training teams may perform, claiming it could be harmful and difficult to enforce.

Following a global assessment of almost 600 players, the sport’s governing body has suggested a limit of 15 minutes of full-contact training each week, split over two days.

There would be no full-contact training on Mondays and Fridays to allow for recovery and preparation.

Controlled contact training should be limited to 40 minutes per week. This would involve at least one day of zero contact, as well as no more than 30 minutes of live set-piece training every week.

Rennie, who said he was still absorbing the non-mandatory guidance, estimated the Wallabies conducted eight minutes of contact work on Tuesday and that a weekly cap of 15 minutes would be difficult to achieve.

“Who’s keeping track of the time?” I’m sure a lot of work went into these calculations, but I’m not sure how it will play out,” he said ahead of Saturday’s Rugby Championship match in Townsville against Argentina.

“Thirty-five to forty percent of injuries occur during training, implying that 60 to 65 percent occur during games.

“And you have to make sure you get the conditioning and contact load into them (players) from a training standpoint so that they can deal with it on game day and have the technique required,” he added.

“There is a lot of emphasis on decreasing injuries, but the most important thing is that our players have the abilities and awareness to deal with contact.”

When asked about the criteria before of his team’s weekend match against world champions South Africa in Townsville, Australia, All Blacks coach Ian Foster said he was ignorant of them.

“That’s the first time I’ve heard of it. 15 minutes, in my opinion, would be about right,” he remarked. “That depends on how complete contact is defined, but it sounds about right to me.”

Elite club teams such as Leinster and Clermont have joined up and partnered with World Rugby to monitor and measure the impact of the rules by utilizing specialised mouthguards.

Stuart Lancaster, the coach of Leinster, was a member of World Rugby’s contact load advisory committee, as was former All Black Conrad Smith, who is now the governing body’s head of player welfare.

Lancaster stated, “We have a responsibility to make the game as safe as possible for all of our players.”