CNN Will Increase Streaming As More People Ditch Cable

CNN announced Monday that it will launch a subscription streaming service next year in an effort to reach out to consumers who don’t have access to cable or satellite television.

Hundreds of new staff will be hired by the pioneering 24-hour news channel for the service, which will launch in early 2023 and be known as CNN+.

“CNN developed cable news in 1980, defined online news in 1995, and now, in 2022, will launch a direct-to-consumer streaming subscription service,” said Jeff Zucker, head of parent company WarnerMedia’s news and sports division and president of CNN Worldwide.

CNN, whose original moniker was Cable News Network, is making the shift as people forsake cable and satellite “bundles,” which have been a cornerstone for the network. Fox Corp., Rupert Murdoch’s adversary, has developed a similar app.

According to a release, CNN+ would be a “new, additive experience that complements the core CNN linear networks and digital platforms to serve CNN superfans, news junkies, and fans of great non-fiction programming.”

This would provide users with on-demand content, similar to Netflix, such as news, series, and films, including Anthony Bourdain’s travel programme “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.”

CNN+ will create its own unique programming for the new app as well.

It will be a paid service with different programming than existing cable, although the subscription plan details have not been revealed.

It will be offered in the United States first, with a global deployment following.

According to CNN, 450 employees will be hired for the service, including producers, engineers, and marketers, bringing CNN’s total personnel to 4,000.

“Global audiences have looked to CNN as an essential source of news and information for 41 years, which is anchored in our deep commitment to excellent journalism,” CNN Worldwide chief digital officer Andrew Morse told a CNN reporter.

“CNN+ will be based on a foundation of world-class reporting and storytelling, as well as a dedication to meet our audiences wherever they are,” says the company.