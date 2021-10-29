Clouds of Inflation at All-Time Highs Growth Prospects for the Eurozone

Eurozone inflation hit a new high this month as high energy prices rose and supply problems worsened, according to Eurostat, casting a pall over the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

In October, year-on-year inflation reached 4.1 percent, more than double the European Central Bank’s (ECB) objective and matched the previous high of 23.5 percent set in July 2008, according to the agency.

Overall, the eurozone economy has been steadily recovering from Covid-19 limitations, with growth of 2.2 percent in the third quarter of the year, according to Eurostat.

However, researchers cautioned that global supply issues could stifle GDP just as the eurozone was recovering from the pandemic-related slowdown.

According to Capital Economics, “the steady gain in eurozone GDP in the third quarter suggests that the recovery phase is almost complete in much of the eurozone.”

“Growth will be substantially slower in the fourth quarter due to supply chain disruptions, sluggish global demand, and certain labor constraints.”

The constraints looked to have already taken their toll on Germany, the eurozone’s largest economy, which grew by only 1.8 percent.

The growth was lower than analysts had predicted, owing to a scarcity of raw materials such as plastics, metals, and paper in Germany.

However, the second-largest economy, France, had a great performance, growing at 3.0 percent thanks to a high increase in family spending and the reopening of critical sectors.

With 2.6 percent growth, Italy outperformed forecasts, while Spain failed at 2.0 percent.

Inflation is expected to climb further, putting further pressure on the ECB, which agreed on Thursday to keep its enormous stimulus package and ultra-low interest rates in place for the time being in order to keep the eurozone’s recovery on track.

“The euro area continues to recover well, though the pace has slowed slightly,” said ECB President Christine Lagarde.

She predicted that inflation in the eurozone will “take longer than expected,” but that it will fall next year as energy prices rise and bottlenecks disappear, and that the ECB will wait until the medium-term inflation outlook rises above its 2.0 percent target before raising interest rates.

Inflation is currently expected to decline to 1.5 percent by 2023, according to the ECB.