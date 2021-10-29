Clouds of Inflation at All-Time Highs Growth Prospects for the Eurozone

Eurozone inflation hit a new high this month as energy prices rose and supply chain issues surfaced, according to Eurostat, casting a pall over the ongoing recovery from the coronavirus outbreak.

In October, year-on-year inflation reached 4.1 percent, more than double the European Central Bank’s (ECB) objective and tying the highest level since July 2008, according to the agency, as energy costs rose 23.5 percent.

Overall, the eurozone economy has been steadily recovering from Covid-19 limitations, with growth of 2.2 percent in the third quarter of the year, above predictions, according to Eurostat.

However, analysts cautioned that global supply chain issues may stifle GDP just as the eurozone was recovering from the pandemic’s effects.

According to Capital Economics, “the steady gain in eurozone GDP in the third quarter suggests that the recovery phase is almost complete in much of the eurozone.”

“Growth will be substantially slower in the fourth quarter as supply chain disruption, weakening global demand, and potential labor shortages limit output,” the report predicted.

The constraints looked to have already taken their toll on Germany, the eurozone’s largest economy, which grew by only 1.8 percent.

The growth was lower than analysts had predicted, owing to a scarcity of raw materials such as plastics, metals, and paper in Germany.

However, the second-largest economy, France, had a great performance, growing at 3.0 percent thanks to a high increase in family spending and the reopening of critical sectors.

With 2.6 percent growth, Italy outperformed forecasts, while tourism-dependent Spain failed at 2.0 percent.

The eurozone economy has now recovered to within half a percent of its pre-pandemic level, with France only 0.1 percent behind and Germany 1.2 percent behind.

The eurozone’s growth rate is expected to decline to about 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to Capital Economics.

“Activity scarcely increased at all between September and December,” it cautioned, “especially in Germany’s manufacturing-dependent economy.”

Rising coronavirus infection rates ahead of winter in parts of Europe where some limitations have been enforced are a black cloud on the horizon.

Authorities hope that by increasing the EU’s already impressive immunization levels, they would be able to avoid the harsher measures.

Inflation is expected to climb further, putting further pressure on the ECB, which voted on Thursday to keep its large stimulus program and ultra-low interest rates in place to support the eurozone’s recovery.

"The euro zone is still recovering robustly.