Clashes erupt in Tunisia after the president dismisses the prime minister amid Covid protests.

On Monday, street skirmishes erupted outside Tunisia’s army-barricaded parliament, a day after President Kais Saied dismissed the prime minister and suspended the legislature, plunging the country’s young democracy into a constitutional crisis.

Following a day of angry street protests against the government’s handling of the Covid pandemic, Saied fired Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and ordered parliament closed for 30 days, a move the largest political party, Ennahdha, denounced as a “coup.”

Soldiers have been blocking the gathering in Tunis since early Monday, as supporters of the president flung volleys and stones at supporters of Ennahdha, whose leader staged a sit-in to protest being denied access.

Despite the fact that the constitution enshrines parliamentary democracy and limits presidential powers to security and diplomacy, Saied’s dramatic move – a decade after Tunisia’s 2011 revolution, which is often held up as the Arab Spring’s sole success story – comes despite the fact that the constitution enshrines parliamentary democracy and limits presidential powers to security and diplomacy.

In a Facebook post, Ennahdha, Tunisia’s ruling coalition’s largest party, said that the coup was “against the revolution and against the constitution,” warning that its people will “protect the revolution.”

The crisis has erupted as a result of a prolonged standoff between the president, the prime minister, and Ennahdha leader Rached Ghannouchi, which has stymied the Covid response while the death toll has risen to one of the highest per capita rates in the world.

“I have taken the necessary steps to safeguard Tunisia, the state, and the Tunisian people,” Saied said in a statement on Sunday, a day marked by intense Covid street protests around the country.

Following the president’s declaration, his followers held joyous demonstrations. Late Sunday, large groups flocked to the streets of the capital to rejoice and wave the national flag, as car horns blared and fireworks lit up the sky.

“Finally, some decent decisions!” exclaimed Maher, a Tunisian protester defying a coronavirus curfew. Others held signs that read, “Game Over,” a clear message to the deposed regime.

Thousands of people marched in numerous cities before the president’s declaration, criticizing Ennahdha, Tunisia’s fragmented administration, for its shortcomings in combating the pandemic.

On condition of anonymity, a senior Ennahdha official told AFP that the protests leading up to the president’s declaration, as well as the ensuing celebrations, were all organized by Saied.

This official said, “We are also capable of organizing massive rallies to demonstrate the amount of Tunisians who are opposed to these policies.”

Saied has been embroiled in a battle with Mechichi and Ghannouchi since his election as president in 2019. Brief News from Washington Newsday.