Clamour Grows For Duterte Daughter’s Presidential Run.

Sara Duterte, the Philippines’ “First Daughter,” has remained in lockstep with her father, following him into law and succeeding him as mayor of a city. She is now the frontrunner in the contest to succeed Rodrigo Duterte as President of the Philippines.

So far, the fiery politician, who once attacked a court sheriff in front of television cameras, has turned down demands to run for the country’s highest position, insisting on serving another term as mayor of Davao.

Supporters have strewn “Run Sara Run” posters and tarpaulins over the archipelago nation, conducted rallies, and posted hundreds of letters pleading with the 43-year-old to reconsider her decision.

Sara congratulated her fans who showed up at the Manila registration site for national offices, including president, in a cryptic Facebook post on Saturday, the day after the deadline for registering as a candidate.

“You did not lose hope and patience throughout the wait,” she said, hours before her office said she had tested positive for Covid-19, despite the fact that she was not at the Sofitel (hotel). “I express my heartfelt gratitude for this.” The elder Duterte has not picked a successor, although Sara recently stated that she would run alongside Senator Christopher Go, a longstanding ally.

Sara missed the deadline on Friday, but observers think she has until November 15 to enter the presidential campaign late, as her father did in 2015.

Sara, who is known for her quick temper and love of huge motorcycles, came out on top in the latest Pulse Asia poll of presidential candidate preferences.

She was followed by Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of a former dictator, Francisco Domagoso, a celebrity mayor, and Manny Pacquiao, a boxing legend.

Except for Sara, everyone has indicated that they will run for the top post.

Sara entered politics in 2007, serving three years as vice mayor of Davao, her family’s stronghold on the southern island of Mindanao, while her father was mayor.

They switched jobs for the next three years, and she took over as mayor when he was elected president in 2016.

Some argue that Sara’s popularity in the polls will not convert into election success because she lacks her father’s charisma and wit, which are important qualities in a society where personality outweighs policy.

“She’s gaining power from the fact that she’s the president’s daughter,” Ana Maria Tabunda, research director at Pulse Asia, told AFP.

Sara, according to analysts, is not an exact copy of her father, who, according to polls, is nearly as popular as he was when he surged to victory in 2016 on a promise to. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.