Clam Chowder Sold Exclusively At Costco May Contain ‘Hard, Sharp’ Plastic Pieces, according to a Costco recall.

Ivar’s Soup and Sauce Company, based in Washington, is recalling clam chowder sold only at Costco locations across many states because it may include shards of “hard, pointy, opaque” plastic.

According to the notification issued Tuesday on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website, the firm first learned of the problem after a customer reported a piece of plastic detected in Ivar’s Kettle Classic Clam Chowder With Uncured Bacon on Oct. 17.

The consumer discovered a half-circle-shaped plastic component with a diameter of around 1 1/2 inches. It had “sharp and pointy” edges as well.

“The remainder of the round plastic may be a similarly entire piece or multiple smaller pieces,” the business speculated.

The FDA warned that hard or sharp items in food products could cause harm to the mouth, tongue, esophagus, teeth, and gums. Foreign objects having a diameter of less than 7 millimeters “rarely” cause trauma in most people, with the exception of infants, the elderly, and surgery patients.

Although no injuries have been recorded as a result of the recall, the business is advising customers who may still have the recalled product not to eat it. Instead, they should either throw it out or return it to the store where they bought it for a full refund.

The recall concerns a total of 14,968 sleeves of “ready to heat and serve” clam chowder.

The compromised goods are sold in a double-pack of clear 24-ounce plastic containers with the UPC 0 30383 19649 6. The “use by date” is printed on both the paperboard sleeve around each product and the individual cup lids, and it is 12-22-2021. In a photo released by the FDA, one can see their packaging.

Costco item number 1270666 is the product. According to the FDA, it was only available at Costco locations in 13 states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

From Monday to Friday, those with questions about the recall should call the firm at 1-425-493-1402.