CinemaCon is enthralled by new Bond footage as theaters recover their eyesight.

New James Bond footage from MGM, the iconic Hollywood studio, rattled and stirred the movie theater industry’s CinemaCon meeting in Las Vegas on Tuesday, as executives struck a combative tone regarding the big screen’s future.

Bond appears to awaken from an explosion in a gorgeous Italian village before diving into a series of vehicle and motorcycle chases in a nine-minute teaser from “No Time To Die,” billed as Daniel Craig’s final 007 excursion and the series’ 25th movie.

Bond used his fists and deadly machine-gun weapons placed into the headlights of his Aston Martin to inflict punishment on his opponents, as is customary for the British super-spy.

Following on from 2015’s “Spectre,” the plot takes up with Madeleine Swann’s (Lea Seydoux) loyalty being called into doubt.

After a swarm of dark operatives gather on Bond, she tells him, “There’s something I need to tell you.” “I’m sure there is,” he says fiercely.

Covid has repeatedly postponed the film, and it is critical to movie theaters this year as Hollywood attempts to bring moviegoers back to the theaters despite the pandemic.

To a standing ovation, MGM film boss Michael De Luca stated, “Though we realize it feels like a long time coming, it was crucial to us to release this movie when fans can watch James Bond the way it was intended to be experienced — on the big screen.”

MGM’s recent acquisition by Amazon was not mentioned.

Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, long-time Bond producers, have stated that subsequent 007 films will still be released in theaters.

However, as competition in the on-demand market heats up, the spy brand was considered as the crown jewel in the $8.45 billion transaction aimed to strengthen Amazon’s streaming footprint.

Hollywood studios bring flashy stars and never-before-seen video to a Las Vegas resort for the annual CinemaCon to entice theater executives.

Despite reservations about the Delta variation, it is taking place again after a year’s absence owing to Covid, and A-listers have mainly avoided this week’s Las Vegas event.

However, with over 90% of domestic cinemas now operating, Caesars Palace executives have frequently underlined the importance of the big screen.

“There is only one way to build a billion-dollar movie franchise: exhibit movies in movie theaters first,” said Adam Aron, the chairman of AMC, the world’s largest movie theater chain.

Warner Bros., who enraged many Hollywood filmmakers and movie theaters this year, will be displaying their products later Tuesday. Brief News from Washington Newsday.