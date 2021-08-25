CinemaCon is enthralled by new Bond and Matrix footage as theaters recover their eyesight.

At the movie theater industry’s CinemaCon meeting in Las Vegas Tuesday, new footage from impending James Bond, Matrix, and Batman sequels took center stage, as Hollywood officials struck a combative tone about the future of the big screen.

Bond appears to awaken from an explosion in a gorgeous Italian village before going into a series of vehicle and motorcycle chases in a nine-minute teaser from “No Time To Die,” billed as Daniel Craig’s final 007 excursion and the series’ 25th movie.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. released more material from their impressive slate of new films, including a trailer for the upcoming Matrix sequel – now officially named “The Matrix: Resurrections” – in which Keanu Reeves’ Neo is befuddled by dreams from his prior existence.

Hollywood studios bring flashy celebs and never-before-seen video to a Las Vegas resort for the annual CinemaCon trade convention to woo theater executives.

Despite the fact that A-listers have generally stayed away from this week’s event due to Delta variant fears, officials from studios and theater chains have tried to put a positive spin on a challenging year.

“I’ll cut to the chase – James Bond is coming out in October,” MGM film president Michael De Luca informed movie theater executives to thunderous applause, after the film had been delayed many times by Covid-19 and the studio had been sold to streaming giant Amazon.

This year’s 007 installment is crucial for movie theaters, as Hollywood wants to persuade moviegoers back to the movies despite the pandemic.

After the events of 2015’s “Spectre,” Madeleine Swann’s (Lea Seydoux) devotion appears to be called into doubt in “No Time To Die.”

Despite the $8.45 billion acquisition agreement meant to expand Amazon’s streaming presence, Bond producers have insisted that future 007 films will still be released in theaters, as competition in the on-demand market heats up.

The MGM presentation included footage from the upcoming Ridley Scott drama “House of Gucci,” which stars Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, as well as a new musical adaptation of “Cyrano,” directed by Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”).

The presentation by Warner Bros. The company enraged many Hollywood creators and movie theaters this year by simultaneously releasing all of their titles on the HBO Max streaming platform.

The studio’s executives were unable to attend this year’s event in Las Vegas, opting instead to give a one-hour video presentation.

But there was plenty of new content in the package, including an extended scene from the impending sci-fi epic "Dune," in which a.