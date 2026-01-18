CIB Appoints Tirus Mwithiga as CEO to Drive Kenyan Expansion

Commercial International Bank (CIB) has named seasoned banker Tirus Mwithiga as its new Chief Executive Officer for Kenya, with the aim of accelerating its growth in the East African market. Mwithiga, who boasts over 35 years of experience in Kenya’s banking sector, is set to take over the role in February 2026, succeeding Abhinav Nehra, who has led the bank through its initial years in the region.

Strategic Appointment Signals Intent for Market Dominance

The appointment of Mwithiga comes as CIB seeks to expand its footprint in Kenya, positioning the country as a key hub for its Sub-Saharan Africa ambitions. A veteran of both local and multinational banking, Mwithiga is known for his tenure at NCBA Group, where he played a pivotal role in the retail banking division. His past roles at Barclays (now Absa) and Standard Chartered further solidify his reputation as a leader in the financial sector.

As the incoming CEO, Mwithiga is expected to bring fresh perspectives to the bank, with a particular focus on enhancing its offerings for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and trade finance. His deep understanding of Kenya’s financial landscape will likely inform CIB’s next phase, which is expected to shift the bank’s strategy from simply entering the market to asserting a dominant position.

“Mwithiga brings a distinguished career across the Kenyan financial sector,” said CIB in a statement. The bank further emphasized that his leadership is crucial in strengthening management capacity and driving sustainable growth, both of which are central to CIB’s broader goals for the region.

Expansion Plans in a Growing Market

CIB’s strategic focus on Kenya aligns with the country’s expanding economic relationship with Egypt, particularly in trade. As a major importer of Kenyan tea, Egypt stands to benefit from a well-established banking infrastructure that can facilitate cross-border trade finance. Mwithiga’s expertise and local market knowledge will be invaluable in nurturing these financial ties, while also catering to the growing banking needs of Kenyan consumers.

Industry observers are keenly watching Mwithiga’s leadership as CIB sets its sights on deeper market penetration. His appointment signals the Egyptian bank’s growing commitment to the region, which has seen significant financial activity in recent years. With the support of his extensive experience, Mwithiga is poised to steer CIB into a new era of growth and innovation.