Chris Wallace Pay: How Much Did New CNN Host Chris Wallace Make At Fox News?

News anchor in the United States

From his decades at Fox News, Christopher “Chris” Wallace has collected millions of dollars.

Wallace has a net worth of $25 million dollars. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his highest yearly compensation at Fox was $7 million.

On December 12, the renowned journalist announced his departure from Fox News to join CNN+, a streaming service set to start in 2022.

According to CNN, Wallace would host a weekday show that will feature conversations with newsmakers from “politics, business, sports, and culture.”

Because the terms of Wallace’s contract with Fox were not released, it is unclear whether he will continue to be paid by his old network or if he walked away with millions of dollars after resigning.

Before joining Fox News, he worked for 14 years at ABC, where he was the chief correspondent for “Primetime Thursday” and a substitute host for “Nightline.”

In 2003, he began his 18-year tenure as anchor of “Fox News Sunday.”

Wallace acquired a reputation as one of the network’s most trustworthy and fair anchors. The journalist was also recognized for asking tough questions in interviews.

For a 2018 interview in which he asked Russian politician Vladimir Putin about the attacks on his critics, the journalist won an Emmy for Outstanding Live Interview.

Wallace has been nominated for three Emmy Awards so far. He was also the recipient of the duPont-Columbia Silver Baton, the Peabody Award, and the National Press Foundation’s Sol Taishoff Award for Broadcast Journalism.

Wallace is an author in addition to his broadcast journalistic job.

“Countdown bin Laden: The Untold Story of the 247-Day Hunt to Bring the 9/11 Mastermind to Justice” and “Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days That Changed the World” were both New York Times bestsellers.

The news anchor had two marriages. With his first wife, Elizabeth Farrell, whom he married in 1973, he had four children. Their marriage, however, was called off in 1994.

After that, in 1997, he married Lorraine Martin Smothers.

In the same year, the couple paid $1.1 million for a 5,000-square-foot estate in one of Washington, D.C.’s most desirable districts.

Based on comparable transactions, his home is now worth an estimated $4-6 million, after both Barack Obama and Ivanka Trump purchased nearby residences.

In addition, the couple owns a waterfront home in Annapolis, Maryland.