Chris Cuomo responds to Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, telling him to “Own What You Did.”

On Monday night, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo addressed his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s, resignation for the first time, following a recent state study indicated that Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed as many as 11 female employees.

Chris Cuomo broke his silence on “Cuomo Prime Time” regarding his brother’s problem, after avoiding the network’s coverage of the harassment accusation.

Chris Cuomo stated of his decision not to cover the issue, “It’s never been easy to be in this profession coming from a political family, especially today.” “I never reported on my brother’s problems because I obviously have a conflict, and CNN has guidelines regarding that.”

Chris Cuomo went on to say that he pushed Andrew Cuomo to leave “when the time was right.”

“My advise to my brother was straightforward and consistent: Take responsibility for your actions. Tell people what you’re going to do to improve. Be repentant. Finally, realize that it doesn’t matter what you meant. What counts is how your actions and words are interpreted, according to Chris Cuomo.

Andrew Cuomo, who was facing impeachment, announced his retirement on Aug. 10 and stated that he will leave in 14 days. Kathy Hochul, the lieutenant governor, will take over and complete his term.

Andrew Cuomo was found to have engaged in “unwelcome and nonconsensual touching” and made repeated statements of a “sexualized or gender-based nature,” according to a report released by the state’s attorney general earlier this month.

President Joe Biden, in particular, had been putting pressure on him to quit.