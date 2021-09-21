Chocolate Milk Is Voluntarily Recalled In Several States Because It Isn’t Effectively Pasteurized.

A chocolate milk product is being recalled after a laboratory test revealed that it was “ineffectively pasteurized.”

Pasteurization is a critical step in the food processing process that destroys potentially hazardous germs.

Green Field Farms Dairy of Ohio is voluntarily recalling 1,242 units of its Whole Chocolate Milk that were distributed between Sept. 7 and 16 in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Delaware, and Washington, D.C., according to a company announcement on the FDA website.

The “quality issue” was detected after standard testing by the Ohio Department of Agriculture, according to the department.

Pasteurization is the process of heating a food product to a specified temperature for a set amount of time in order to kill germs that cause illnesses including listeriosis, brucellosis, and typhoid fever. It’s a vital step since some germs found naturally in some foods can make people very sick. Pasteurization can eliminate these potentially hazardous microorganisms without compromising the food’s nutrition.

For example, there were 127 outbreaks linked to raw milk (unpasteurized milk) and the products made from it between 1993 and 2012. In the case of the present recall, the business has received no reports of sickness linked to the chocolate milk products in question. It does, however, advise anyone who gets symptoms of a foodborne illness after consuming a contaminated product to seek medical attention right away.

Diarrhea, gastrointestinal pain, vomiting, and flu-like symptoms such as fever, body pains, and headache are all signs of a food-borne disease. The recalled Green Field Farms Whole Chocolate Milk units have a code date of 9/29/21.

The business stated, “This quality issue is isolated to Whole Chocolate Milk with an expiration date of September 29, 2021.” “If you bought this product, please return to the store where you bought it to get a refund.”

Call 330-263-0248 if you have any questions about the recall.

Pasteurized items include eggs, cheese, juice, yogurt, butter, honey, and wine, in addition to milk. One of the simplest ways to lower the risk of contracting a food-borne illness is to consume pasteurized items.