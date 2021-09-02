Chip Shortage Update: Ford and GM Cut Production Due to Supply Disruptions.

Chip shortages are causing a backlog in the auto sector, and General Motors (GM) and Ford (F) are feeling the pain, with both automakers cutting production schedules in North America in the near future.

According to CNBC, General Motors announced on Thursday that it will prolong or add downtimes at eight sites in the United States, Canada, and Mexico for at least two weeks.

Chevrolet and GMC midsize pickup trucks and vans in Missouri, Chevrolet Trailblaze in Mexico, and crossover vehicles across North America will be affected, as will its Chevy Silverado 1500 and Sierra 1500 full-size pickup trucks in Indiana and Mexico, which are expected to resume production on September 13, according to CNBC.

“Although the situation remains complex and very fluid,” GM stated in a statement obtained by the news site, “we remain confident in our team’s ability to continue finding creative ways to minimize the impact on our highest-demand and capacity-constrained vehicles.”

Due to a scarcity of semiconductor chips, Ford is also reducing output, which will affect its famous F-150 Series pickup trucks, Super Duty pickup trucks, and Expedition SUVs, according to CNBC.

According to the news outlet, production of the F-150 will be halted through the week of September 6 at Ford’s Kansas City, Missouri, factory, which has been shut down since last week due to a chip issue.

For the second week in a succession, Ford’s F-150 facility in Dearborn, Michigan, will reduce from three to one shift, while Ford’s Louisville, Kentucky, plant, which produces Super Duty trucks and Expedition and Navigator SUVs, will cut one shift from Monday until September 13.

The chip supply problem has already been confirmed by both Ford and GM. Ford has estimated that the chip disruption will cost them $2.5 billion in earnings this year, while GM has estimated that the factory closures will save it $1.5 to $2 billion in operational costs.

Ford shares were trading at $13.18, up 7 cents, or 0.57 percent, as of 11:26 a.m. ET on Thursday, while GM shares were trading at $49.35, up 24 cents, or 0.48 percent.