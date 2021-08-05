Chinese state media calls for an end to tax breaks for gaming companies.

China should abolish tax incentives for gaming enterprises that have developed into worldwide corporations, according to a state-backed journal published Thursday, in the latest threat to the multibillion-dollar industry to emerge from state-controlled media.

In recent days, the online gaming business, which generated revenue of 130 billion yuan ($20 billion) in the first half of this year, has been the focus of multiple ominous official media reports, with one story dubbing such games “spiritual opium.”

The bad headlines have fueled fears that the sector is next in line for the regulatory axe, which has hammered huge tech businesses like Alibaba and Didi Chuxing, causing share values to plummet.

The state-owned Securities Times said on Thursday that “the gaming sector has now grown strong” as a result of advantageous tax rules for the software industry and development incentives.

“Now that these software industries have matured, the government no longer needs to provide industrial support,” the report stated.

“The game sector should be mentally prepared in this regard,” the essay continued, without naming any specific companies.

Regulators have already targeted tech firms for monopolistic behavior and data security, and the massive after-school tutoring business has lately been forced to go non-profit, making investors nervous.

According to Bloomberg News, after a story published Tuesday by the Economic Information Daily labeling gaming “spiritual opium” went viral, Tencent’s stock dropped $60 billion at one point.

Within hours, the reference was removed from the essay.

Tencent’s stock fell 3.7 percent in Hong Kong on Thursday, while NetEase fell 5.1 percent.

In Hong Kong, Bilibili, which also features mobile games, was down 4.3 percent.

“Admittedly, China’s online gaming industry is a subset of the broader digital field, but this is the second official megaphone to take aim at the sector this week, and you ignore the not-so-subtle warning at your peril,” said Jeffrey Halley, an analyst at trading firm Oanda.