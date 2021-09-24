Chinese game designers promise to reduce effeminacy and limit the number of underage players.

As the government pushes down on the entertainment industry, hundreds of Chinese video game developers have pledged to police their goods for “politically harmful” content and impose age restrictions on young gamers.

In a joint statement released on Thursday, the 213 gaming companies, including top industry players Tencent and NetEase, promised to ban content that was “politically harmful, historically nihilistic, dirty and pornographic, bloody and terrifying,” and to resist “money worship” or “effeminacy” in their games.

They also promised to “put all resources into anti-addiction work” and use facial recognition and other identification technology to strictly enforce limitations on children’s screen usage.

In recent weeks, Chinese authorities have imposed stringent restrictions on the country’s multibillion-dollar gaming sector, limiting players under the age of 18 to three hours of gaming each week and demanding enterprises to remove “sissy” portrayals of men from their applications.

Regulators have also urged top companies to cease focusing on profit and gain fans this month, with those that are viewed as breaking the regulations facing sanctions.

This comes as part of a broader regulatory push to rein in the country’s powerful tech sector, which includes severe new data security and online privacy legislation, as well as measures limiting the power of app algorithms to impact users’ online behavior.

Simultaneously, China’s Communist government has targeted celebrities and music stars, accusing them of instilling “abnormal aesthetics” and toxic morals in the country’s youth.

In a statement released on Thursday, the companies stated that they would not run advertising depicting celebrities who had “broken the law or were unethical.”

The businesses have already tightened restrictions on kids, with Tencent launching a facial recognition “midnight patrol” feature in July to catch juveniles impersonating adults to circumvent the curfew.

However, determined teenage gamers continued to find ways around the prohibitions by creating gaming accounts in adults’ names, a process that the companies claimed they would stop doing on Thursday.