Chinese companies are aiming after Wall Street, according to this infographic.

According to Renaissance Capital research, the number of Chinese and Hong Kong companies going public in the United States has been continuously high in recent years.

In accordance with the previous IPO boom that has followed the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 is likely to set another record, with 24 firms hitting Wall Street in only the first quarter.

Didi, a Chinese ride-hailing company, made its New York Stock Exchange debut on June 30, earning $4.4 billion at a valuation of $68 billion. After Alibaba’s blockbuster IPO in 2014, this was the second largest IPO by a Chinese company in the United States. The e-commerce behemoth raised $21.8 billion in its initial public offering, making 2014 the year in which Chinese enterprises raised the most money by far. According to Renaissance Capital, the year 2010 witnessed the most Chinese companies IPO on Wall Street (40), yet only $3.9 billion was raised.

Despite the present IPO frenzy, it remains to be seen whether any of the two records will be broken in 2021. SPAC IPOs haven’t been counted by Renaissance in the past. Because there were a record number of these IPOs in 2021, some firms and funds may get lost in the shuffle.