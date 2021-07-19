China’s’malicious’ cyber activity is condemned by the US and its allies.

The US led allies in harshly condemning China’s “malicious” cyber behavior on Monday, accusing Beijing of extortion and endangering national security, and threatening retaliation as it accused four Chinese nationals with hacking.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also accused China of being behind the massive Microsoft hack revealed in March, calling it part of a “pattern of irresponsible, disruptive, and destabilizing behavior in cyberspace, which poses a major threat to our economic and national security,” comments that are likely to aggravate already strained relations between Washington and Beijing.

In a statement, Blinken added, “(China’s) Ministry of State Security (MSS) has developed an ecosystem of criminal contract hackers who carry out both state-sponsored activities and cybercrime for their own financial gain.”

Meanwhile, the US Department of Justice announced that four Chinese nationals were charged for hacking the computers of dozens of businesses, institutions, and government agencies in the US and abroad between 2011 and 2018.

“As indicated by the Department of Justice’s unsealed indictment of three MSS officers and one of their contract hackers today,” Blinken stated, “the United States will impose costs on (Chinese) harmful cyber actors for their irresponsible actions in cyberspace.”

According to a senior US official, the US, the European Union, the Unified Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, and NATO were all united against the threat.

“The cyberattack on Microsoft Exchange Server by Chinese state-backed groups was a reckless but familiar pattern of behavior,” British foreign minister Dominic Raab said in a statement.

The European Union released a statement denouncing China’s actions and pushing it to “take all appropriate steps” to stop them.

The US-led coalition was set to announce specifics of its response to China’s alleged cyber malfeasance later Monday, as well as identify 50 “tactics, approaches, and processes” used by Chinese state-sponsored cyber actors, according to a senior US official.

According to the official, US allies are exchanging technical advice on how to deal with China.

The Microsoft attack, which exploited holes in the Microsoft Exchange service, impacted at least 30,000 US entities, including local governments and organizations all over the world, and was previously blamed on a “unusually active” cyber-espionage campaign by China.

“Responsible states do not indiscriminately jeopardize global network security, let alone fund or collaborate with cyber criminals,” Blinken added in his statement.

“While the MSS was in charge, these contract hackers cost governments and corporations billions of dollars in stolen intellectual property, ransom payments, and cybersecurity mitigation efforts. Brief News from Washington Newsday.