China’s’malicious’ cyber activity is condemned by the US and its allies, according to a US official.

The US led a vehement denunciation of China’s allegedly “malicious” cyber behavior on Monday, accusing it of illegal extortion, sending ransom demands to private companies, and endangering national security.

A senior US official said China’s “irresponsible behavior in cyberspace is inconsistent with its professed ambition of being recognized as a responsible leader in the world,” statements that are certain to aggravate already strained relations between Washington and Beijing.

According to the US official, the US, the European Union, the Unified Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, and NATO were united against the threat, which would reveal how China targets international cyber networks.

According to the official, China’s Ministry of State Security “uses criminal contract hackers to execute unsanctioned cyber operations around the world, including for their own personal benefit.”

“Criminal actions such as cyber-enabled extortion, crypto-jacking, and theft from victims all over the world for financial gain are part of their operations.

“We are aware of claims that government-affiliated cyber operators in the PRC (China) have carried out extortion operations against private corporations, with ransom demands in the millions of dollars.”

Later on Monday, the US-led coalition was set to unveil 50 “tactics, strategies, and procedures used by Chinese state-sponsored cyber actors” as part of its response to the alleged cyber misconduct.

According to the person, US allies are sharing technical assistance on how to deal with China’s cyber security activities, which “poses a huge threat to the US and allies’ economic and national security.”

On Monday, the US will formally charge cyber criminals linked to China’s Ministry of State Security of carrying out the major Microsoft Exchange Server intrusion that was revealed in March.

The assault, which took use of holes in the Microsoft Exchange server, impacted at least 30,000 US entities, including local governments, and was already blamed on a Chinese cyber-espionage effort that was “unusually active.”

“We have conveyed our concerns with senior PRC government officials about both the Microsoft incident and the PRC’s larger hostile cyber activity,” the US official said.

Rather than China, Russia has recently been accused of cyberattacks against the United States.

As part of its efforts to curb the steep spike in ransomware assaults, Washington announced $10 million in rewards for information about foreign online extortionists last week.

Many of the attacks, according to US authorities, originate in Russia, though they disagree on the amount of state involvement. Russia denies any involvement.

A string of high-profile ransomware attacks have affected a major US pipeline, a meat processor, and software this year. Brief News from Washington Newsday.