China’s youth react emotionally and cunningly to gaming curbs.

Zhang Yuchen is on his last summer break before starting high school, but things have taken an unwanted turn: his playing time has been cut in half as China’s tech companies try to disprove charges that they are peddling “spiritual opium” to the country’s youth.

According to a Tencent decree, children under the age of 12 are no longer allowed to make in-game purchases in the multiplayer warfare smash-hit “Honor of Kings,” and children under the age of 18 are locked out after two hours on holidays and one hour on school nights.

As the news spread across the world’s largest gaming market, which took in $20 billion in the first half of this year alone, an agonized Zhang said, “I wanted to cry.”

“I can’t play (Honor of Kings) to my heart’s content because of limited game time over the holidays,” he told AFP.

The reforms have come as a censorious state scours the digital scene for evidence of any corporation growing too big, possessing too much data, or having too much control over China’s people. They are unquestionable and applied far too swiftly for Zhang and his peer group’s satisfaction.

As the Communist Party refines the form of capitalism it wants for society, gaming appears to be the latest target for regulators, who have already strafed mega-apps delivering ride-hailing, personal finance, and online learning.

Gaming has been singled out in state media stories, with one article referring to it as “spiritual opium” and another urging for an end to tax advantages for the industry.

Despite China’s status as the world’s largest gaming market, investors hurried to sell shares in Tencent and rivals NetEase, XD Inc, and Bilibili.

Tencent responded by announcing sweeping restrictions on play time earlier this month, a foreshadowing of bigger industry reforms to come.

Minors say that the measures are overbroad, affecting even teenagers who have completed their university entrance examinations and are looking to unwind.

“I’m on vacation right now and have nothing to do, but I can only play for a short time,” a 17-year-old student named Li explained.

She continued, “It’s extremely upsetting,” noting that older kids have better self-control and should not be forced to stop playing.

After exceeding the two-hour holiday restriction, she is automatically locked out.

However, even with greater limitations, there are loopholes, as playing an hour on different games might lead to minors gaming for the same amount of time as previously, according to Li.

Others have completely gotten around the policy by stealing an adult’s account or using their parents’ cellphones.

