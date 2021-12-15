China’s retail sales growth is slowing, but factory output is increasing.

Official data revealed Wednesday that China’s retail sales growth was lower than predicted in November, with customers wary after domestic coronavirus cases returned, but industrial output increased after power shortages improved.

After a quick recovery from the coronavirus, aided by rigorous border restrictions and targeted lockdowns, the world’s second-largest economy has been losing speed this year, with signs remaining sluggish last month.

However, experts pointed out that a recent domestic outbreak, in which viral infections spread to 21 provinces and regions, undoubtedly prompted consumers to be more cautious while containment measures took effect.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Wednesday that retail sales increased 3.9 percent year over year, which was below expectations and far slower than October’s 4.9 percent increase.

“The international situation has become more complex and severe,” the NBS said in a statement. “There are still many restraints on domestic economy recovery.”

In a recent report, Mark Williams, chief Asia economist at Capital Economics, stated, “Passenger traffic figures show that customers grew more cautious.”

He also mentioned “disappointing indications” from Singles’ Day, an unofficial yearly shopping holiday akin to Black Friday, as well as numbers like vehicle and movie ticket sales.

According to a Bloomberg consensus poll, industrial production increased by 3.8 percent in November.

This came as manufacturing activity began to recover as the effects of power outages faded.

Power outages caused by emission reduction targets, rising coal prices, and supply shortages have hampered factory productivity in recent months.

Meanwhile, according to official data, the urban jobless rate increased to 5% from 4.9 percent previous month.

“Elevated input prices will remain until the first half of 2022, and weak domestic demand might be a longer-term drag,” Moody’s Analytics cautioned on Monday, despite recent power supply constraints.