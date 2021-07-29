China’s Repression of Its Largest Corporations

Beijing’s crackdown on its most prominent enterprises has permeated into practically every part of contemporary life, wiping billions of dollars from Chinese and Hong Kong-listed stocks and perplexing financial sages with market-shaking new laws and investigations.

Companies ranging from after-school tutoring to music streaming applications, retail to bike-sharing have all been targeted as Beijing tightens the reins on businesses, claiming national security and antitrust concerns.

Few anticipate the crackdown to cease, whether it is prompted by the Communist Party’s control reflexes or the desire to avoid market contortions that harm the Chinese public’s finances and safety.

Here are some of the industries that have been targeted by regulators thus far.

The best app for food delivery Meituan’s stock has dropped 15% since Friday after regulators unexpectedly unveiled new worker protection requirements this week.

Employers in China’s burgeoning food delivery industry, which provides a lunchtime lifeline to millions of office employees, must now impose minimum wage levels and “ease delivery time constraints.”

Meituan and its competitor Ele.me, which is controlled by Alibaba, have been under fire in recent months as local media uncovered risky routes taken by drivers under pressure to meet delivery schedules.

Listed in Hong Kong When regulators initiated an antitrust investigation into Meituan’s lifestyle super-app, which also allows users to book entertainment, health, and leisure services, the company’s shares took a hit.

On Saturday, Beijing issued new laws mandating tutoring organizations to become non-profits and prohibiting weekend programs, sending private education stock prices down. According to analysts, the move rendered the companies virtually unviable.

According to consultant and research firm L.E.K. Consulting, the industry was worth $260 billion in 2018, and the government claimed it had been “hijacked by capital.”

After the restrictions were revealed, the founders of New Oriental and Gaotu Techedu almost immediately lost their billionaire status.

Their fortunes were made by taking advantage of China’s hyper-competitive educational system, in which parents try to give their children every edge they can.

In early July, Didi Chuxing, the market leader, was barred from Chinese app stores, just days after collecting $4.4 billion in a New York IPO.

Despite opposition from Chinese officials who were concerned that a listing would put Didi’s customer data in foreign hands, the business went ahead with its debut.

Officials from seven government ministries were finally dispatched to the organization for on-site cybersecurity investigations.

Bloomberg reported last week that the company, whose stock has dropped approximately 40% since its Wall Street debut, might face a multibillion-dollar fine or the suspension of some activities as a punishment.

