China’s President Xi Jinping Visits Tibet for the First Time: State Media

President Xi Jinping is on a rare visit to Tibet, China’s politically sensitive area, according to official media. It is the first such trip by the country’s top leader in more than three decades.

Tibet has alternated between independence and Chinese domination throughout the centuries, with China claiming to have “peacefully liberated” the rocky plateau in 1951, bringing infrastructure and education to the previously undeveloped province.

Many exiled Tibetans, meanwhile, accuse the central government of religious repression and cultural erosion.

After mounting frustration over the perceived degradation of its traditional culture by rapid Chinese-fueled growth, the region erupted in violent rioting in 2008.

Xi was shown welcoming a crowd wearing ethnic costumes and waving Chinese flags as he exited his plane, in a red carpet welcome as dancers performed around him, in footage carried Friday by state broadcaster CCTV.

Despite the fact that he arrived on Wednesday at the Nyingchi Mainling Airport in Tibet’s southeast, his visit was not reported in the official media until two days later.

Following a “warm greeting by cadres and masses of all ethnic groups,” Xi visited the Nyang River Bridge to learn about the Yarlung Tsangpo River and the Nyang River’s ecological and environmental conservation, according to CCTV.

Xi has visited Tibet twice, once as the party chairman of Fujian province in 1998 and again as vice-president in 2011.

Jiang Zemin, the latest Chinese president to visit, did so in 1990.

People in Lhasa “reported extraordinary activity and monitoring of their mobility” before of the visit, according to the International Campaign for Tibet, with roads closed and security agents checking on individuals’ actions.

Xi also paid a visit to the Nyingchi City Planning Museum and other locations during this time to investigate urban development planning, rural revitalization, and the creation of urban parks.

He went to the Nyingchi Railway Station on Thursday to learn about the Sichuan-Tibet Railway’s planning before boarding a train to Lhasa.

Beijing sees growth as a way to alleviate unrest in Tibet, where many Tibetans still respect the Dalai Lama, the region’s exiled spiritual leader, and despise Chinese visitors and residents.

According to local statistics, China has poured investment into the region since 2008, making Tibet one of China’s fastest-growing regions economically.

In recent decades, sporadic protests have erupted in Tibet, including monks self-immolating in the centre of Lhasa and major anti-Chinese rallies in 2008 that left many people dead.