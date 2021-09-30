China’s power outages are wreaking havoc on its economy and supply chains.

China is experiencing widespread power outages, which are threatening the world’s second-largest economy’s growth and disrupting global supply chains. From southern factories rushing to meet Christmas export orders to residents of northern towns panic buying candles, China is experiencing widespread power outages that are threatening the world’s second-largest economy’s growth and disrupting global supply chains.

In a country where coal powers roughly 60% of the economy, a convergence of variables has resulted in rolling brownouts.

Record coal prices, state electricity price controls, and stringent emissions objectives have colluded to suffocate the power supply, pushing more than a dozen provinces and regions to adopt energy usage restrictions in recent months.

For weeks, whole supply lines in Guangdong, where China’s industrial reputation was carved out on mass manufacture of everything from electronics to jeans to export around the world, have experienced power outages or restrictions.

To relieve the burden on local grids, certain power-hungry machinery have been turned off, and working hours have been shortened, rationed, or flipped around.

“However, we still expect suppliers to fulfill their deadlines, and we may ask them to work night shifts or use their own generators to maintain seamless production,” Sherman Chan, deputy general manager of Shenzhen television manufacturer Express Luck, told AFP.

“We’re also dealing with growing expenses, since suppliers are required to invest additional capital to complete the work.”

This has further constrained supply chains in a country where order books were already bursting at the seams with demand from both domestic and international markets in the aftermath of the outbreak.

As the crisis worsens, corporations from Toly Bread in China to Tesla suppliers are warning of production disruptions.

Workers are being pushed to their limits in Dongguan, a huge Guangdong industry metropolis driven by legions of internal migrant laborers.

Cui, a warehouse worker at a shoe factory forced to halt daytime output for much of the week, said, “We worked overnight yesterday, and we’re working overnight again today.”

“Of course we’re dissatisfied… “But we’re going along with the power curtailment hours,” he said, declining to reveal his full name.

Last-minute disruptions, according to Xu, an employee at a business that makes metal pipe fittings, have cut production by about 40% this month, as the plant’s machinery takes hours to start up properly.

“We are unable to carry out normal production,” she told AFP.

On Weibo, complaints about a lack of air conditioning in the hot south are resurfacing; Chinese media reported a surge in orders at northeastern candle makers, while authorities in Beijing and Shanghai have attempted to rebrand supply shortfalls as “regular maintenance.”

