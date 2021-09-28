China’s power cuts have impacted homes and factories, posing a threat to the country’s growth.

Goldman Sachs trimmed its 2017 economic growth projection for China on Tuesday, citing statewide power outages that impacted millions of homes and interrupted output at factories that supply Apple and Tesla.

According to Bloomberg Intelligence, at least 17 provinces and regions, accounting for 66% of the country’s GDP, have declared some sort of power cuts in recent months, primarily targeting major industrial users.

Coal powers about 60% of China’s economy, but supply has been disrupted by the pandemic, put under strain by strict emissions standards, and squeezed by a decline in coal imports due to a trade dispute with Australia.

Coal prices hit a new high earlier this month, prompting limitations on businesses and residences due to a supply shortage.

According to the National Energy Administration, China’s electricity demand in the first half of the year topped pre-pandemic levels.

Goldman Sachs forecasted growth of 7.8%, down from 8.2%, citing power outages that forced heavy sectors to decrease output, putting “significant downward pressures” on the economy.

It’s the second bank in as many days to lower its predictions.

According to Nomura analysts, a growing number of firms have been forced to close due to government mandates to fulfill carbon objectives, as well as rising prices and coal shortages.

It lowered its prediction for annual GDP growth to 7.7%.

In filings with the Taiwan stock exchange on Monday, Apple supplier Unimicron Technology said plants in two locations were directed to halt work from midday Sunday through Thursday.

According to stock exchange filings, dozens of additional companies, including a Tesla parts supplier, were directed to halt manufacturing this week.

The northeastern rust belt has been hit the worst, with hundreds of power-hungry cement kilns and steel smelters.

Ventilators at a factory in northeast Liaoning abruptly stopped operating during a blackout, sending 23 workers to the hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Footage from the local press Cars were seen driving in utter darkness on a busy highway in Shenyang, with no traffic lights or street lamps, according to Beijing News.

“Eight times a day, four days in a row, the power goes off… “I’m speechless,” a frustrated Liaoning user wrote.

Another person complained about shops closing early and a convenience store operating by candlelight.

They wrote, “It’s like living in North Korea.”