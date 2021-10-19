China’s Post-Pandemic GDP Growth Disappoints, according to an infographic.

China’s Q3 GDP growth, which was released today, can be viewed as the country’s first true post-pandemic reading. Despite the fact that the coronavirus outbreak had no influence on the year-over-year data, the results were disappointing, with only 4.9 percent rise. Experts had predicted a 5.2 percent year-over-year increase.

While Q1 and Q2 GDP growth in 2021 were assessed against the epidemic quarters of 2020 and appeared to be astronomically high as a result, Q3 of 2021 is based on Q3 of 2020. By that time, China’s pandemic had largely passed, and GDP growth had returned to normal. The coronavirus, on the other hand, afflicted the rest of the globe for longer, wreaking havoc on the global economy and, by implication, China. The country’s electricity shortfall, which is linked to coal pricing and output, as well as restrictive credit conditions brought on by the faltering Chinese property market, are also factors in the lower-than-expected result.

China’s year-over-year GDP growth in Q3 of 2020 was also 4.9 percent, while it was 6.5 percent in the last three months of that year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. The Chinese economy had steadied at an annual GDP growth rate of roughly 6% prior to the COVID-19 crisis, following a steady downturn from more than 10% growth in the first decade of the twenty-first century.