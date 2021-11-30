China’s leader promises Africa 1 billion doses of Covid vaccine.

On Monday, China’s president promised to give Africa one billion Covid vaccine shots, despite the continent’s struggle to obtain adequate vaccines to protect against the disease.

President Xi Jinping stated his country would contribute 600 million pills directly during a speech delivered via videolink to a China-Africa meeting near Dakar, Senegal’s capital.

Other sources of 400 million doses would include investments in production sites, which are in short supply across most of Africa.

Xi’s offer comes as part of a summit between China and African countries in Diamniadio, near Senegal’s beach capital, with a focus on trade and security, among other concerns.

According to the Chinese embassy in Dakar, China invests substantially in Africa and is the continent’s largest trading partner, with direct trade totaling more than $200 billion in 2019.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Beijing has also supplied millions of doses of its own Sinopharm vaccine to poor African countries.

However, others claim that China’s generosity is part of a diplomatic offensive.

“We must continue to battle Covid together,” Xi said at the meeting, adding that China would deploy 1,500 medical personnel to Africa.

“We must prioritize our people’s protection and close the immunization gap,” he added.

Africa has poor vaccination rates compared to the rest of the world, with many countries relying on foreign donations due to a lack of local production facilities and prohibitive costs of mass purchases.

The summit in Senegal comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s travel to Kenya, Nigeria, and Senegal earlier this month, which came amid escalating competition between Beijing and Washington.

During the tour, Blinken discussed expanding local vaccine-production sites with leaders and alluded to the continent’s sometimes tumultuous relationship with China.

Last month, US Vice President Joe Biden announced vaccine donations to Africa, promising the African Union 17 million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Senegalese Economy Minister Amadou Hott told guests at the summit that there needed to be a transition in the business relationship with China, away from projects sponsored by African countries taking on enormous loans.

He pushed for Chinese entrepreneurs to participate in local businesses, saying, “We need more equity investment.”

“This epidemic has demonstrated the necessity for our economy to produce more and become more self-sufficient in important sectors,” he said, citing the pharmaceutical and agriculture industries as examples.

Beijing has been accused of "debt-trap diplomacy" on numerous occasions.